DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $51,111.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DSP Group by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,092,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,768,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSPG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 1,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,952. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a P/E ratio of -56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

