Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $44.85, but opened at $42.54. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $246,019.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 556,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,524,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,649,783 shares of company stock worth $299,142,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -390.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barton Investment Management bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $16,900,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $717,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,240,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

