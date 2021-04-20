Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Increased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4,746.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,072 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.73. 71,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,395. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $101.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.