Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van Sells 55,000 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DT opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

