Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. 31,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,460,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

