E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of EONGY opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a positive change from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. E.On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

