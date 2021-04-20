E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of E2open Parent stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. 110,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,861. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

In related news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc bought 287,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

