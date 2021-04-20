Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EGBN opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

