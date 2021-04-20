Earnbase (ENB) Price Tops $10.41 on Exchanges

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Earnbase has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Earnbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.41 or 0.00018362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Earnbase has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $2,610.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00062658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00273276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004338 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.34 or 0.00668897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.97 or 0.00929216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,220.47 or 0.99133945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com. The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org. Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

