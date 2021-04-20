EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Raised to $164.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $158.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.88.

NYSE:EGP opened at $153.36 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.05.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

