EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $164.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. EastGroup Properties traded as high as $153.60 and last traded at $153.36, with a volume of 144201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.91.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 16.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

About EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

