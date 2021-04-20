Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,376 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $4,752.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,224 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $9,027.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,596 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $47,099.92.

On Thursday, March 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,681 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $86,043.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 24,103 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.00.

Shares of NYSE PHX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,630. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

