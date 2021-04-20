Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) Insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent Purchases 6,000 Shares

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £21,060 ($27,515.02).

Shares of EWI traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 342 ($4.47). 1,103,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,116. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 198.77 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 425.12 ($5.55). The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 344.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 346.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

