Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIX. KeyCorp increased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,550. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.