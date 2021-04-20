Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $73.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EIX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.16. 1,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,550. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,054,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Edison International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,496 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,540,000 after acquiring an additional 690,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,247,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 555,434 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.