Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.83.

EDIT opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

