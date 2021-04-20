Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) & Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Critical Analysis

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elastic and Asana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $427.62 million 25.85 -$167.17 million ($1.53) -80.48 Asana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Asana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elastic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Elastic and Asana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 3 14 0 2.82 Asana 1 4 7 0 2.50

Elastic currently has a consensus price target of $167.47, suggesting a potential upside of 36.00%. Asana has a consensus price target of $34.09, suggesting a potential upside of 7.68%. Given Elastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elastic is more favorable than Asana.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -24.21% -22.51% -11.88% Asana N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Elastic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Elastic beats Asana on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company's Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, workplace search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

