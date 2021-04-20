ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €12.00 by Oddo Bhf

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective from Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.23 ($15.56).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ZIL2 stock opened at €13.23 ($15.56) on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 52 week high of €17.46 ($20.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $838.25 million and a P/E ratio of -20.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.