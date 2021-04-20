ELYSIA Hits 1-Day Volume of $743,929.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $55.66 million and $743,929.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00067665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00092117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.97 or 0.00637150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00046366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,477,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,450,190 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.