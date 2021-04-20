Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.36.

Enbridge stock opened at C$46.82 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$46.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.37. The company has a market cap of C$94.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

