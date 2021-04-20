EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.70. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

