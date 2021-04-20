Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 205,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,000. Invesco comprises 2.1% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 1,994.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 96,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

