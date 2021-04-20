Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,979 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Enviva Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,463,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,974,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Shares of Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,749. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -249.63 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $277.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.50 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. On average, analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 520.00%.

EVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.