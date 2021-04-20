ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.32. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $59.62 and a one year high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. ePlus’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,095,000 after buying an additional 146,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ePlus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 132,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.