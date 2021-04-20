EQTEC (LON:EQT) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of EQTEC (LON:EQT) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:EQT opened at GBX 2.09 ($0.03) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75. EQTEC has a one year low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 3.17 ($0.04).

In related news, insider Gerry Madden sold 25,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £500,000 ($653,253.20).

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

