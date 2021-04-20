Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Announces Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $68.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

