Eric M. Smolenski Sells 4,000 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WOR traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $65.24. 1,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $75.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 602.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

