Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

WTRG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,021,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $70,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,818,000 after acquiring an additional 934,948 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $33,752,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 387,424 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

