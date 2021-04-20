Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Essity AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essity AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

