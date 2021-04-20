Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Raised by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

In other news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,965 shares of company stock worth $12,877,770. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $213.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

