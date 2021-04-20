Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives $111.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $112.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.82. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.15.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

