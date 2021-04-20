Everex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.18 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Everex has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Everex has a market cap of $31.63 million and $7.18 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002486 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everex Coin Profile

Everex is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

