Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 1,536.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 234,341 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,784,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

