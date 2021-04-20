Everipedia Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.57 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $247.75 million and $6.57 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00062154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.00277423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.00653762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,214.74 or 0.99869558 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $500.89 or 0.00889868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,444,783 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,176,684 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

