Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 517,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,057,668. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $232.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

