F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

FNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.