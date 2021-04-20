F5 Networks (FFIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect F5 Networks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV stock opened at $208.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.51.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,173 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.78.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.