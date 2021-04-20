Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,874,000 after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after acquiring an additional 45,225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after acquiring an additional 100,604 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,714,000 after acquiring an additional 123,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $88.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

