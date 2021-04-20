FantasyGold (FGC) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $235,358.59 and $6.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00061517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00279816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004302 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.23 or 0.00904948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.38 or 0.00642942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,598.55 or 0.99192313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

