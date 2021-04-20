Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Shares Up 2.9%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 363.53 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64). 7,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 46,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.51).

The company has a market capitalization of £178.98 million and a P/E ratio of -11.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 335.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 328.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

