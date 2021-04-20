FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,922 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,994,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $737,319.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,092.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413 in the last quarter. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $93.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

