FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.01.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,357. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.35.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

