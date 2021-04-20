FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in General Mills by 14,091.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after buying an additional 937,067 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2,173.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,590,000 after buying an additional 855,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,687 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

GIS stock opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.