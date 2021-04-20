FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

NYSE:IBM opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average of $124.01. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

