FDx Advisors Inc. Has $681,000 Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 95.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Baidu by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $209.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

