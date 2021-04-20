FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,372 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 84,378 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITUB. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

ITUB opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.0026 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

