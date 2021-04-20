FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 174 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 542.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after purchasing an additional 469,880 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

NYSE SPGI opened at $376.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.92 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.88 and its 200-day moving average is $337.79.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

