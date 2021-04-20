Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $20,151,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 136,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,425,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.81. The company has a market cap of $508.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.01 and a 12-month high of $177.11.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 19.59%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.20 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

