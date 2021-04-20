Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $162.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

