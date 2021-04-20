Financial Consulate Inc. Buys New Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,898,000 after buying an additional 1,118,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,190,000 after buying an additional 577,567 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,547,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 508.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

BKI traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $74.43. 7,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average is $84.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

